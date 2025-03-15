Host communities of oil producing states have been encouraged to collaborate with other key players in a bid to maximise the benefits from the 3 percent trust fund proscribed by the petroleum industry act.

The minister of state for petroleum resources, oil, Heineken Lokpobiri, made this known at various forum in Yenagoa.

The forum, held at the Content Tower in Yenagoa, saw participation of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Oil, Heineken Lokpobiri, alongside representatives from Host communities, industry leaders, as well as government officials.

The discussions centred on the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act and it’s impact on host communities

Key players emphasised key challenges, including the need for transparency in allocation of funds, community engagements, and addressing environmental concerns.

The future of the PIA and potential for positive change also formed parts of the discussions as identifying the challenges and carrying the PIA paradigm shift cannot be overemphasised.

