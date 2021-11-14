Ogun police arrest two suspected ritualists with fresh human head

Police in Ogun State said on Sunday that two suspected ritualists were apprehended with a fresh human head.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer, identified the suspects as Monday Karezu, 32, and Anagonou Kamelan, 44, adding that they were arrested following a tipoff, on November 3.

“After receiving the information, the DSP Nurudeen Gafar-led team moved quickly to the area where the herbalist house was located and laid ambush there,” according to the statement.

“The two suspects arrived less than two hours later on a motorcycle with a bag containing the human head, and they were promptly arrested.”

One of the suspects, Monday Karezu, a Benin Republic national, told the police that he got the head from a place called Ijale papa during interrogation.

The suspect was previously accused of murdering his nine-month-old daughter and attempting to use her head for the same purpose but failed.

He was also accused of exhuming another body, removing the head, and using it for a money-making ritual.

“The latest one that landed them in trouble was introduced to him by Anagonou kamalen a Togolese, who informed him that he knows an herbalist who can do Original money-making ritual for him with a human head.

“He exhumed the corpse of the woman buried not too far to his house, cut off the head and in the company of his accomplice, took it to the herbalist house where they were apprehended before delivering it,” the police spokesman added.

In response to the arrest, Lanre Bankole, the Commissioner of Police, ordered a full investigation into the suspects’ previous activities, with the intention of charging them in court as soon as the investigation is completed.