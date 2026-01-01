The governments of Lagos and Ogun states, once again, commiserate with the families of the two young men - Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami — who tragically and unfortunately lost their lives in the road accident involving Anthony Joshua on the 29th Dec 2025....

The governments of Lagos and Ogun states, once again, commiserate with the families of the two young men – Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami — who tragically and unfortunately lost their lives in the road accident involving Anthony Joshua on the 29th Dec 2025.

The governments prayed for the repose of their souls and for the families the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

Anthony Joshua who has now been discharged from the hospital late afternoon of Wednesday according to governments was heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends.

He was deemed clinically fit to continue his recuperation from home.

The boxing champion and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos later to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the joint statement deeply appreciate the public concern and show of love and affection over the ghastly crash involving Joshua.

They also appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for all fatherly support he gave through out the process.

The governors further appreciate the team of Doctors and medical personnel at the Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi that attended to Anthony and those that sustained injuries.

The quality of care and professionalism according to them deserve commendation.