The Ogun State Government has announced Wednesday, August 20, 2025, as a public holiday to commemorate the annual Isese Day celebration.

The day was formally declared a public holiday in 2023, following a motion passed by the Ogun State House of Assembly and the concurrent approval of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The day is set aside to celebrate Yoruba religion and traditions.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the state government said the introduction of Isese Day as a public holiday reflects Governor Abiodun’s recognition of the vital role that Yoruba heritage and practices play in the state’s identity and cultural landscape.

“Isese Day serves as an opportunity for adherents of the Yoruba religion to honour their ancestors, engage in traditional practices, and promote the values and teachings inherent in their spiritual beliefs.

“The celebration not only fosters a sense of community among practitioners but also invites the broader society to appreciate and respect the rich cultural tapestry that the Yoruba tradition contributes to Nigeria,” the statement said.