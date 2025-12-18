The Kogi State Government has congratulated ace journalist Babajide Otitoju on his appointment as Director of News at Television Continental (TVC), describing the development as a proud moment for the state and the Nigerian media industry. In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Commu...

The Kogi State Government has congratulated ace journalist Babajide Otitoju on his appointment as Director of News at Television Continental (TVC), describing the development as a proud moment for the state and the Nigerian media industry.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the government commended Babajide Otitoju for his professionalism, integrity, and long-standing commitment to quality journalism.

Governor Usman Ododo said the appointment reflects years of hard work and journalistic excellence, noting that it underscores the growing influence of Kogi indigenes in national discourse.

The state government expressed confidence that Otitoju’s experience will strengthen quality journalism, deepen accountability, and enhance public trust in the media.