Breaking News

Ocheho resigns as HFN Caretaker Committee chairman

Leave a comment
Latest news in Nigeria is that Ocheho resigns as HFN Caretaker Committee chairman Latest news in Nigeria is that Ocheho resigns as HFN Caretaker Committee chairman

The Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Samuel Ocheho has resigned.

According to the Secretary General of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Ocheho tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

Also Mrs Halima Benjamin, who was a member of the Caretaker Committee of HFN tendered her resignation as well.

Their resignation was informed by their interest to take part in the forthcoming zonal representative election which will hold on the September 22, 2021.

Mr. Ocheho is expected to vie for zonal representative of the South-West which will hold in Ibadan while Madam Halima will contest for the zonal representative of North Central.

They decided to resign in line with the National Sports Federation election guideline under Electoral Committee article 4.3 which state that “the caretaker committee members of the board of each of the National Sports Federation presently constituted shall not be member of the Electoral Committee neither shall they be eligible to contest any election unless they resign from their office or appointment not less than one week prior to the election”.

They appreciated the Federal Ministry of Sports for giving them the opportunity to serve as caretaker committee members of the HFN after the board of the National Sport Federations were dissolved in June.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Again, NASS leadership meets with Osinbajo

TVCN
Feb 4, 2017

The leadership of the National Assembly has again met behind closed doors with Acting President, Yemi…

2 killed, others injured as gas explodes in Ajegunle

TVCN
Nov 28, 2019

Two people have been killed and Twenty-three injured after a gas cylinder store exploded as a result…

ICC judges reject request to keep ex-Ivorien leader Gbagbo in jail

TVCN
Jan 17, 2019

International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday rejected a prosecution request to extend (more…)

Presidential aspirant decries poor funding of key projects in 2018 Budget

TVCN
Jun 22, 2018

A young presidential aspirant said President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to sign the 2018 budget altered…

TVC News Special Reports