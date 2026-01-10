Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced that the long-awaited reconstruction of the ECN Road linking Udu and Ughelli South Local Government Areas will soon commence, following sustained complaints about the road’s poor condition and its impact on daily life and economic activities....

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced that the long-awaited reconstruction of the ECN Road linking Udu and Ughelli South Local Government Areas will soon commence, following sustained complaints about the road’s poor condition and its impact on daily life and economic activities.

The governor made the pledge on Friday at Orhuwhorun in Udu Local Government Area during the combined 50th and 19th memorial ceremonies of late Chief and Madam Palama Akporhierayen. He assured residents that the project would be carried out to standard and completed within a defined timeframe.

Oborevwori said the road project falls under his administration’s MORE Agenda, which places strong emphasis on delivering quality infrastructure as a foundation for security, economic growth and improved living standards.

“There is no local government where I don’t have leaders. You cannot say because you are a governor that you are all in all. No. You must be loyal to your people because we are only serving them,” the governor said, underscoring his commitment to inclusive governance, accountability and people-centred leadership.

READ ALSO: Governor Oborevwori Mourns Lawmaker Peter Nwaoboshi

The ECN Road serves as a major transport corridor between Udu and Ughelli South and plays a critical role in the movement of people and goods across the area. It provides access to the Ujewu Terminal of the Warri–Itakpe rail line and links several industrial and host communities, including Aladja and Ovwian, where the Delta Steel Company is located, as well as Iwhrekan and Otu-Jeremi, home to the Utorogu Gas Plant, the largest gas facility in West Africa. Other communities connected by the road include Ubogo, Egini and Owhrode.

The governor’s assurance follows widespread concern over the deteriorated state of the Otor-Udu/ECN Road, which was reported last October. At the time, motorists, traders and commuters decried severe damage along key stretches such as Ovwian Grammar School, Ujewu, Otu-Jeremi, Ekakpamre and Iwhrekan, citing flooding, deep potholes, vehicle breakdowns and rising transport costs.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, had acknowledged the situation, explaining that intervention was delayed by seasonal conditions.

“Weeping may tarry over the night… But joy comes in the morning. His Excellency is not unaware of the present state of the road and is only waiting for the rains to abate,” Izeze said.