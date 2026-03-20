Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan. Governor Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba, congratulated Muslims…...

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba, congratulated Muslims for their devotion, sacrifice, and commitment to the spiritual values of Islam, as demonstrated during the period of fasting and prayer.

The Governor noted that Ramadan represents a period of deep reflection, self-discipline, compassion, and renewed faith, urging Muslims to sustain these virtues beyond the holy month for the overall good of society.

He emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence, unity, and tolerance among people of different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

The Governor also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the continued peace, stability, and progress of the nation, stressing that collective efforts and mutual understanding remain key to overcoming current socio-economic challenges.

While wishing Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid celebration, Oborevwori assured Deltans of his administration’s unwavering commitment to inclusive governance, infrastructural development, and the overall well-being of all citizens, in line with his M.O.R.E Agenda.

He further urged residents to celebrate responsibly and continue to support government efforts aimed at building a stronger, secured and more prosperous Delta State.