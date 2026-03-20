Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has commended the gallantry of the Nigerian Armed Forces in defending the nation’s territorial integrity, particularly in the fight against insurgency, urging citizens to continue supporting the military. The governor made the remarks shortly after observing the two raka’at Eid prayer in Madagali Local…...

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has commended the gallantry of the Nigerian Armed Forces in defending the nation’s territorial integrity, particularly in the fight against insurgency, urging citizens to continue supporting the military.

The governor made the remarks shortly after observing the two raka’at Eid prayer in Madagali Local Government Area, a community once heavily affected by insurgency.

He joined other Muslim faithful to offer prayers for peace, unity, and stability in Nigeria.

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Fintiri noted that the sacrifices of the military have been instrumental in restoring relative peace to troubled areas, stressing that sustained public support is critical to consolidating the gains recorded in the fight against insurgency.

He called on Nigerians to remain united and cooperate with security agencies, emphasizing that national security is a collective responsibility.

The visit was marked by cultural displays, including a symbolic horse riding procession by the governor, reflecting the rich traditions of the North East and celebrating the return of peace to the area.