Activist lawyer and public commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has taken a swipe at Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, accusing him of dishonesty and claiming he has become politically irrelevant.

Adeyanju made the remarks while reacting to a viral post in which another commentator questioned Obi’s credibility over statements he made during the last general election.

The exchange has reignited political debate online, drawing reactions from both supporters and critics of the former Anambra State governor.

In his comments, Adeyanju alleged that Obi had repeatedly misled Nigerians and advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not to consider him for any future political arrangement, including a possible vice-presidential slot.

“Obi lies for a living, so stop worrying yourself about him, and he is no longer relevant in the scheme of things… Atiku shouldn’t even give him the VP thing,” he wrote, also referring to Obi’s past membership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Adeyanju recalled that Obi once pledged not to leave APGA but later defected, saying this was further evidence of what he described as political inconsistency.

He argued that opposition politics in Nigeria should move beyond Obi and focus on alternative strategies.

Obi has yet to formally respond to Adeyanju’s comments.