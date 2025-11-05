General Abdullahi Muhammed, the former Chief of Staff to President Olusegun Obasanjo is dead....

General Abdullahi Muhammed, the former Chief of Staff to President Olusegun Obasanjo is dead.

He died at his Abuja residence at the age of 86 in the early hours of Wednesday.

A native of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, General Mohammed was a former Military Governor of old Benue-Plateau State between 1975 and 1976 during the military regime of General Murtala Mohammed and Director General of the National Security Organization now Department of State Services from 1976 to 1979.

He was the National Security Adviser to General Abdusalami Abubakar from 1998 to 1999.

As a retired Military officer, General Abdullahi Mohammed served as chief of staff to presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua from 1999 to 2008.

Meanwhile the National President of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Alhaji Abdulmumini Ayo Abdullahi, has expressed profound sadness on the demise of the former Chief of Staff to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Abdullahi Mohammed,

General Mohammed died in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday (November 5, 2025) after an old age related illness.

Alhaji Abdulmalik described the death of the General as a great loss not only to Ilorin Emirate but also to the nation and humanity as a whole.

He added that his death at this point in time is even more saddened at this period of national challenge when the contributions of tested statesmen are needed to navigate the nation out of the prevailing challenges.

The statement said that General Mohammed, who died at the age of 86, played critical roles in the history of Nigeria, saying that he was one of those patriots who fought to keep the nation one and united.