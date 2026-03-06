The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, has urged state governments across Nigeria to rally behind the ongoing developmental interventions of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, describing her Renewed Hope Initiative as a transformative force for vulnerab...

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged state governments across Nigeria to rally behind the ongoing developmental interventions of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, describing her Renewed Hope Initiative as a transformative force for vulnerable women and youths.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a courtesy visit to the First Lady at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, March 6.

Obasa also explained that his visit was not to discuss Political or developmental matters but to extend warm regards to Senator Tinubu during the overlapping observances of Ramadan and Lent.

He noted that with stronger collaboration from governments at the subnational level, these interventions could achieve even greater reach and impact.

Commending the First Lady’s vision and dedication, Obasa described her efforts as timely and transformative, particularly for disadvantaged groups.