The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on the Kano State Government to address inadequate water supply at its permanent Orientation Camp in Karaye town, highlighting concerns over both operational efficiency and potential health risks.

Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, Director-General of the NYSC, made the appeal during a visit to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Government House in Kano.

He also urged the state government to facilitate the expansion of the camp’s multi-purpose hall, citing its current capacity as insufficient for orientation lectures and other indoor activities for Corps Members.

The DG further called for the constitution of the NYSC State Governing Board and Local Government Committees in Kano State to streamline the scheme’s administration.

He noted that over 12,000 Corps Members are currently serving across the state’s 44 Local Government Areas, with 75% posted to public schools as teachers.

He added that Corps medical personnel including 102 doctors, 79 pharmacists, and 90 nurses are also deployed in public health facilities across Kano.

Nafiu expressed gratitude to the state government for its support, which includes augmenting Corps members’ feeding during camp, renovating hostels, covering burial expenses for deceased Corps Members, and facilitating the overhaul of the NYSC State Secretariat’s utility vehicle.

In response, Governor Yusuf praised the contributions of Corps Members to Kano State’s socio-economic development, assuring that the state is ready to accommodate more youths on national service while ensuring their safety. He also pledged to send a team of experts to assess the camp for necessary upgrades, with renovations to begin as soon as possible.