The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has advised Corps Members to maximize the opportunities of the service year for national and self development.

He gave the advice while addressing the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Corps Members at the NYSC Kano, Jigawa and Yobe State Orientation Camps.

Emphasising the need to prepare adequately for their future, he also urged them to imbibe the core values of the Scheme as well as foster mutual relationships and cultural integration.

“Make friends, be your brothers keeper: interact with your colleagues from other States and cultures.

“You will need those contacts to advance your interests in politics, business, academics, marriages and other endeavours,” he said.

The DG urged Corps Members, who had intention of travelling abroad to complete the service and obtain the Certificate of National Service before leaving, adding: “For as many of you as possible, l enjoin you to stay on, let us build this country together and make it greater.”

He called on them to use the social media responsibly by avoiding insults, shunning posts on partisan politics while still in service, and respecting the value system.

Nafiu urged them to avail themselves of opportunities for self-employment through the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, adding that they should strive to perfect the skills acquired at the Orientation Camp by taking part in the post-camp component of the training.

He further advised the Corps Members to develop business mindset and explore legitimate opportunities in their States of deployment so as to increase their cash flow.

Presenting the Camp report to the DG, the NYSC Kano State Coordinator, Hajiya Halima Abubakar, said all the 1,554 registered Corps Members were well behaved, and had fully adjusted to the regimented nature of the Camp.

In his report, the Jigawa State Coordinator, Alhaji Dawut Jidda, said the 1,202 Corps Members had been participating actively in all the Camp activities.

In Yobe State, the Coordinator, Mr Ohuoha Edison, said the Corps Members were taken through various trainings, including the entrepreneurship development programme.