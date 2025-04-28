Nigeria has recorded a major milestone in its education and healthcare sectors, with annual nursing enrolment rising dramatically from 28,000 at the start of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure in May 2023 to an unprecedented 115,000 students.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with a strong emphasis on revitalising both sectors.

In line with the administration’s focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences (STEMM), the Federal Ministries of Education and Health & Social Welfare—under Dr Alausa and Coordinating Minister Professor Muhammad Ali Pate—have exceeded their target of 110,000 annual nursing enrolments.

Dr Alausa thanked stakeholders, industry leaders, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, teaching hospitals, and ministry staff for their support in achieving this landmark.

This surge in enrolment strengthens Nigeria’s capacity to meet both national and global demands for skilled healthcare professionals.