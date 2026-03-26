The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has signed a Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) No. 5 agreement with SeaSeisGeophysical Limited, paving the way for a major offshore data acquisition project aimed at boosting oil and gas exploration. The agreement, executed in Abuja, authorises SeaSeis, in partnership with global data firm TGS, to undertake the acquisition and processing of new 3D seismic and gravity data.

The PEL 5 project spans approximately 11,700 square kilometres offshore the Eastern Niger Delta, covering water depths ranging from 400 to 2,800 metres. The initiative is expected to enhance subsurface understanding, improve prospectivity, and support more efficient development of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources, in line with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the licence underscores the Commission’s commitment to data-driven exploration, transparency, and long-term value creation for the country’s oil and gas industry.

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