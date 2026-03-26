The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has signed a Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) No. 5 agreement with SeaSeisGeophysical Limited, paving the way for a major offshore data acquisition project aimed at boosting oil and gas exploration.
The agreement, executed in Abuja, authorises SeaSeis, in partnership with global data firm TGS, to undertake the acquisition and processing of new 3D seismic and gravity data.
The PEL 5 project spans approximately 11,700 square kilometres offshore the Eastern Niger Delta, covering water depths ranging from 400 to 2,800 metres.
The initiative is expected to enhance subsurface understanding, improve prospectivity, and support more efficient development of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources, in line with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the licence underscores the Commission’s commitment to data-driven exploration, transparency, and long-term value creation for the country’s oil and gas industry.
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She noted that the project would provide critical geological data needed to attract investment and unlock new opportunities in Nigeria’s upstream sector.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of SeaSeisGeophysical Limited, Mr Goke Adeniyi, described the PEL 5 project as the company’s largest in Africa, highlighting the vast potential within Nigeria’s offshore energy landscape.
The partnership is expected to strengthen collaboration between regulators and industry players while advancing efforts to optimise resource development and sustain growth in the sector.