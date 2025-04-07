The Adamawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has commended Governor Ahmadu Fintiri led administration for its infrastructural and health developments, particularly the provision of “free dialysis services” for patients.

The union in a communiques issued at end of its state congress urged the government to take proactive measures in mitigating diseases associated with the hot season.

The chairman of the congress communiques Mr Austin Ajayi and his secretary Wuyasim Akila however advised the state Government to provide “farming inputs” to farmers in time ahead of the planting season.

Also call on the government to intensify public awareness campaigns on impending flooding to mitigate its impact.

The Congress deliberated extensively on the lingering crisis within the Correspondents’ Chapel arising from the recent election that brought in Ibrahim Kado and resolved that in accordance with ” Article 7, section 3(d) of the NUJ constitution, Phineas Padio ceases to be a member of the NUJ, as his medium, “Sahara Reporters”, is not unionized.

He is therefore barred from parading himself as a member of the Union. And that All those associating with his dissident attitude are placed on the Union’s black book.

The Congress urged the public to disregard any dealings with him under the guise of being an NUJ member. Consequently, a 7-man committee was constituted to recover all NUJ properties in the possession of Phineas Padio.

The committee has been given one week within which to complete its assignment.

The Congress upheld the decision to recognize the Ibrahim Kado-led Correspondents’ Chapel, duly sworn in by the State Council. Consequently, Ibrahim Kado (Chairman) and Nuhu Anselm Kyauta (Secretary) were officially inducted as members of the State Executive Council (SEC) of the NUJ.

The Congress expressed concern over the lackadaisical attitude of some members towards attending Union meetings and congresses and called for a attitudinal Change for the progress of the Union.

It also praised the leadership of the NUJ under the chairmanship of Ishaka Donald Dedan for it guidance and resilience in piloting the affairs of the union in Adamawa state council in the last 6 years.

While the Congress noted with dismay the “influx of illegal miners” in parts of the state, particularly in Toungo local government axis, and called on the government to take urgent action to curb their activities, given that solid minerals are treasure to the state.

The Congress reaffirmed the need for all members to respect and honour the NUJ Constitution, which remains binding on every member of the Union.