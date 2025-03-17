The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and Aero Contractors have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance aviation safety training and human capital development.

The agreement, signed in Lagos, establishes structured training programs, technical collaboration, and resource sharing.

NSIB’s Transportation Safety Officers will undergo on-the-job training at Aero’s facilities, while Aero’s technical personnel will receive NSIB-led training in accident investigation.

NSIB Director-General, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr., described the MoU as a commitment to continuous safety improvement.

Aero Contractors CEO, Ado Sanusi, emphasised its role in strengthening Nigeria’s airspace safety.

A Steering Committee will oversee implementation, ensuring relevance amid evolving aviation challenges. Both parties have pledged confidentiality and professionalism in the collaboratio