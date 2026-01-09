The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has decorated 133 newly promoted Commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), charging them to rise to the nation’s growing security demands. The minister urged the senior officers to demonstrate professionalism and resilien...

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has decorated 133 newly promoted Commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), charging them to rise to the nation’s growing security demands.

The minister urged the senior officers to demonstrate professionalism and resilience in the face of prevailing security challenges, stressing the need to strengthen intelligence gathering as a critical tool for safeguarding national security.

Represented at the ceremony by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd.), Tunji-Ojo commended the NSCDC for its continued contribution to Nigeria’s security architecture.

He reminded the officers of the expanded responsibilities entrusted to the corps, including the protection of Very Important Personalities (VIPs), a role previously handled by the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the minister, the promotions were based on merit and designed to boost morale and enhance effective service delivery.

He also assured personnel that the Board of Interior remained committed to approving requests that would improve performance and strengthen dedication to duty.

In his remarks, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmad Audi, urged the newly promoted officers to mentor junior personnel and help them attain their full professional potential.

He promised timely redeployment of officers and warned against lobbying, emphasizing that merit and performance would continue to guide all administrative processes under his leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, Commandant Ekanem Ekpenyong pledged their commitment to effective service delivery, integrity, and strict adherence to the Oath of Allegiance.

Meanwhile, the Corps’ National Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, was also decorated with his new rank of Assistant Commandant of Corps.