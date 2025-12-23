In a proactive move to safeguard citizens and protect critical national assets during the yuletide celebrations, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 55,000 operatives across the country. The deployment, ordered by the Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, f...

In a proactive move to safeguard citizens and protect critical national assets during the yuletide celebrations, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 55,000 operatives across the country.

The deployment, ordered by the Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, forms part of joint security efforts aimed at maintaining peace and order throughout the festive period.

Prof. Audi explained that the initiative is necessary to strengthen the nation’s security architecture, as “criminal-minded persons utilize festive periods to carry out their sinister and unscrupulous activities.”

He further emphasised that threats arising from banditry, kidnapping, farmer-herder clashes, terrorism, and insurgency could be effectively addressed if citizens adopt a culture of providing “credible and sustained intelligence to concerned security agencies.”

In a statement signed by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, Prof. Audi directed all Zonal Commanders to oversee operations within their jurisdictions, while State Commandants are tasked with coordinating Area Commands, Divisional Offices, and other formations.

The operatives, drawn from both covert and overt units, have been strategically deployed to ensure “there would be no breathing space for criminal elements or criminalities within the period.”

“It is imperative for members of the public to trust and collaborate with us by giving us credible and timely information to enable us to act swiftly in order to prevent crimes rather than being reactive,” Audi stated.

“Our unwavering commitment is to ensure a safe and secure environment, and that can only be possible when there is public support for security agencies,” he added.

He also assured that the NSCDC would work in synergy with sister security agencies to guarantee safety and create a peaceful environment for citizens to carry out developmental activities.