The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, has commended the Lagos State Government for transforming the State into a true sports hub of global repute.

A statement signed by Kola Daniel, Special Assistant on Media to the Office of the Director General, made available to TVC on Monday, stated that Olapade gave the commendation following the state’s successful hosting of the E1 Electric Boat Racing Championship over the weekend, which was a first-of-its-kind event in Africa.

Olapade expressed that with the achievement, Lagos now joins top global cities such as Monaco (France), London (United Kingdom), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Venice (Italy) in staging the prestigious E1 Boat Championship.

The E1 sport is the latest in a series of international sporting events hosted by Lagos this year, including the annual Access Bank Lagos International Marathon, the Lagos International Badminton Classic, and the “Chaos in the Ring” boxing event.

“Lagos State is really setting the pace and living up to its status as Nigeria’s foremost commercial city in sports development, and the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, must truly be commended for his visionary, dynamic, and corporate-centric leadership,” Olopade stated.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is a leader who understands the pivotal role sports play in the sociocultural and economic growth of a state, and the NSC will continue to provide the enabling support to every state to boost the development of sports across the country.”

Olopade also emphasised that the Commission is fully aligned with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to build a sustainable sports economy.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has given us the mandate at the Sports Commission to build a sustainable sports economy, and attracting international sporting events to the country is a major part, which Lagos State has been very actively involved in,” he added.

TVC previously reported that Team Brazil, backed by the Claure Group, made history on Sunday by clinching their maiden victory at the. Inaugural E1 Lagos Grand Prix, the first-ever E1 Series race held on African soil.

Pilots Timmy Hansen and Ieva Millere-Hagin delivered an outstanding performance on the Lagos Lagoon, overcoming weather delays and intense competition to lead their team through the group stages, race-off, and into a thrilling final.

Their strong showing, which began with a pole position secured in Saturday’s qualifying, earned Team Brazil 38 championship points, bringing their season tally to 89.