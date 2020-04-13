The Nigerian Shippers Council said 24 hour seaport operations were sustained all through the Easter holidays and the weekend.

The Council’s Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello while touring terminals to assess the evacuation process,

noted that water barges and rail are been deployed as mode of transporting cargoes out of the seaports.

He explained that vessels have been calling on the nation’s ports with cargoes and that for a quick turn around time to be achieved, goods must be evacuated speedily.

The Nigerian Shippers Council had earlier underscored the need for consignees to take delivery of cargoes during the Easter holiday to decongest the seaports and ensure free flow of goods.