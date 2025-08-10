The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed the official schedule for the 2025 National Youth Games, as the nation counts down to the much-anticipated multi-sport event to be hosted by Delta State....

According to the Commission, the Games will run from August 26 to September 6, 2025, bringing together the best young talents from across the country to compete for glory and national recognition.

Over the past few months, the Main Organizing Committee (MOC) and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) have been actively inspecting and certifying facilities and venues, to ensure they meet the required standards for hosting a successful championship.

The build-up to the Games will commence with registration, which will take place from August 16 to 20, 2025, while zonal elimination is scheduled between August 16 and 18.

The Pre-DRM will follow on August 19 and 20, with the DRM holding from August 21 to 24. The main tournament will then run from August 26 to September 6, 2025.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to delivering a well-organized event that not only showcases Nigeria’s next generation of sports stars but also promotes unity, discipline, and excellence through sports.