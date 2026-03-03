The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has increased the frequency of trips on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, signaling a steady recovery on the strategic corridor after years of operational setbacks. The revised timetable, which takes effect from Friday, March 6, 2026, is aimed at widening travel ...

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has increased the frequency of trips on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, signaling a steady recovery on the strategic corridor after years of operational setbacks.

The revised timetable, which takes effect from Friday, March 6, 2026, is aimed at widening travel options for commuters and strengthening service delivery on one of the country’s busiest rail routes.

The Abuja-Kaduna corridor had suffered disruptions following the March 28, 2022 bomb blast and the August 26, 2025 derailment. The incidents forced the reduction of operational rolling stock from three to one, the introduction of Temporary Speed Restrictions for safety, and a cut in the number of daily trips.

However, the Corporation said stability has now been restored, prompting an expansion of services in response to growing passenger demand and the earlier relaxation of some temporary speed restrictions.

In a statement issued by its Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the NRC released details of the updated schedule.

“Under the revised schedule, passengers travelling from Idu and Rigasa will now enjoy three trips on Fridays and Sundays, as well as on Saturdays and Mondays, while two trips will continue to operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Specifically, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Idu-Rigasa service departs Idu at 8:45 a.m and returns from Rigasa at 2:30 p.m.

“On Fridays and Sundays, three trips operate with departures from Idu at 7:45 a.m and 3:15 p.m, and from Rigasa at 11:30 a.m.

“On Saturdays and Mondays, services depart Rigasa at 7:15 a.m and 3:00 p.m and from Idu at 11:00 a.m with all trains making scheduled stops at Kubwa.”

The Corporation said the move underscores its commitment to improving capacity, reliability, safety and the overall passenger experience across its network.

Passengers were advised to take note of the new timetable and plan their journeys accordingly as the rail service continues to scale up operations on the Abuja–Kaduna route.