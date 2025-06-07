In a case that has Widely shocked Norwegians, a court has sentenced a doctor to 21 years in prison for the rape and sexual abuse of a large number of women.

The Former General Medicine Practitioner, Arne Bye was convicted of 70 counts of rape and sexual assault. He was also convicted of 82 counts of abusing his position as a doctor.

The 55-year-old was also banned by the court from practising medicine and ordered to pay compensation.

Investigations revealed that nearly all of the offences took place during medical examinations that Bye carried out on his patients while he worked as a physician in the small town of Frosta – a tiny community of fewer than 3,000 residents.

The Police uncovered the scale of his offences with 94 women, spanning nearly two decades, through a camera he secretly installed in his office.

The court had deliberated over a lengthy indictment, which included allegations spanning nearly two decades relating to 94 women, according to Norwegian media.

Bye was also shown to have used non-medical equipment, such as a deodorant, during these exams, with no justification for doing so.

Bye pleaded guilty to some of the crimes, and was also acquitted on a number of the charges.