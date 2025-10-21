Sean Dyche has been appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest, signing a contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027. The 54-year-old former Burnley and Everton boss becomes Forest’s third manager this season. Dyche takes over from Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked just...

Sean Dyche has been appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest, signing a contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 54-year-old former Burnley and Everton boss becomes Forest’s third manager this season.

Dyche takes over from Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked just 39 days into his tenure, 17 minutes after Forest’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Postecoglou failed to secure a win in eight games, drawing two and losing six, having been brought in to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, who was dismissed after only three matches this season.

Forest currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, having claimed just one win in eight games, reflecting a difficult start to their campaign.

Dyche’s first match in charge will be a Europa League clash at home against Porto on Thursday, followed by a Premier League fixture at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The managerial appointment process was led by Forest’s global head of football, Edu Gaspar, and global technical director, George Syrianos.

Other candidates considered included Roberto Mancini, the former Italy and Manchester City coach, and Fulham manager Marco Silva, who were both reportedly admired by the club.

Dyche, known for his disciplined, defensively organised teams, now faces the challenge of stabilising Forest during a turbulent season and improving their position in both domestic and European competitions.

The new coach’s appointment was confirmed in a statement on the club’s website, on Tuesday, October 21.

The statement reads: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club’s new Head Coach, following a thorough recruitment process led by Global Head of Football, Edu Gaspar, and Global Technical Director, George Syrianos.

“The former Forest youth player joins the Club on a contract running until the summer of 2027 and will take charge of his first match on Thursday night as The Reds take on FC Porto in the Europa League.

“Dyche will be joined by his experienced coaching team of Ian Woan and Steve Stone — both former Nottingham Forest players who together made more than 400 appearances for the Reds during the 1990s.

“A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the Club through its next chapter.

“Having managed more than 330 Premier League matches in his career to date, Dyche has built teams defined by defensive organisation, resilience, and strength from set pieces — qualities that align closely with the current squad’s attributes and the Club’s footballing identity.

“As a former Forest youth player who lives locally, Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values and pride of Forest and its supporters. With his character, tactical acumen and man-management skills, his appointment represents the best opportunity for a successful and competitive season across both domestic and European competitions.”