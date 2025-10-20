Former West Ham manager Graham Potter has been appointed as the new head coach of Sweden. The 50-year-old has taken the role on an initial short-term basis to help the national team in their struggling World Cup qualification campaign. “I am very humbled by the assignment, but also incredibly insp...

Former West Ham manager Graham Potter has been appointed as the new head coach of Sweden.

The 50-year-old has taken the role on an initial short-term basis to help the national team in their struggling World Cup qualification campaign.

“I am very humbled by the assignment, but also incredibly inspired. Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the world’s best leagues during the weeks,” Potter said.

“My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer.”

Sweden had been searching for a replacement since sacking Jon Dahl Tomasson following a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo on 13 October, a result that ended their hopes of automatic qualification from Group B.

Despite this, they could still reach the play-offs thanks to topping their group in the 2024-25 Nations League.

Potter’s recent managerial stint at West Ham ended in late September after a difficult start to the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Five defeats in six games left the Hammers in the bottom three, with Potter winning just six of 23 matches since taking charge in January.

Nevertheless, Potter enjoys a strong reputation in Sweden. During his tenure at Östersund, he achieved three promotions in four seasons, lifting the club from the fourth division to the top flight, and secured a domestic cup in 2017.

He also had notable spells with Brighton and Swansea City before joining Chelsea in 2022, although his time at Stamford Bridge lasted just seven months before he was dismissed.