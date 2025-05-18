Key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North West have formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027, expressing full confidence in his leadership and declaring that there is “no vacancy” in the Presidential Villa.

The endorsement came following a high-level stakeholders’ meeting held in Kaduna, which brought together prominent figures from the region.

In attendance were all North West governors, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Deputy Senate President, former governors, the APC National Chairman, state party chairmen, federal lawmakers, ministers, and other senior political appointees.

Delivering the communiqué at the close of the meeting, Kaduna State Governor and APC North West Coordinating Governor, Uba Sani, reaffirmed the region’s unwavering loyalty to the APC and pledged continued support for President Tinubu’s vision of national prosperity, fairness, and transformative change.

The stakeholders highlighted the growing strength and internal unity of the party, attributing its increasing national appeal to the leadership of President Tinubu and the efforts of APC governors across the country.

With two years to the next general election, the North West bloc’s early endorsement is seen as a strategic move to consolidate support for the president in a region considered pivotal to electoral success.