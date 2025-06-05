The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has reassured Nigerians—particularly those commuting along the Mokwa Road in Niger State—of the continued safety and accessibility of the Mokwa Bridge.

It affirmed that vehicular movement will remain uninterrupted, as necessary measures are being taken to maintain the free flow of traffic and address any emerging concerns.

After a visit to the Mokwa flood site on Wednesday, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director General of the Agency said the Federal Government has made effort to address public apprehension, emphasising government commitment to ensuring smooth and unhindered transportation along the vital corridor.

It noted that proactive steps are being taken to mitigate any disruptions and preserve the integrity of the road network.

In addition, the agency cautioned motorists against panic buying and hoarding of petroleum products, warning that such actions could trigger artificial scarcity, disrupt supply chains, endanger lives and properties, and exacerbate the situation.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) also called on Nigerians to carry on with their daily activities without fear, assuring the public that the government is actively addressing all matters related to the bridge. It highlighted that vehicular movement to and from key northern cities such as Kaduna, Abuja, and Sokoto remains unaffected.

Reiterating the Federal Government’s dedication to the smooth movement of people and goods across the country, the NOA emphasised that the safety and well-being of citizens remain a top priority.

The agency further urged all stakeholders—including transporters, traders, and the general public—to cooperate with relevant authorities and support ongoing efforts. It encouraged citizens to report any concerns to the appropriate agencies for swift response and resolution.