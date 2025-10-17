The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has unveiled new guidelines governing the proper recital of Nigeria’s national anthem. The agency released a four-point directive on Thursday in an official statement, outlining the updated protocols for citizens and institutions. “Recite/sing only the first...

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has unveiled new guidelines governing the proper recital of Nigeria’s national anthem.

The agency released a four-point directive on Thursday in an official statement, outlining the updated protocols for citizens and institutions.

“Recite/sing only the first stanza (not all three (3) stanzas at official events,” the statement reads.

“The third stanza should be recited as the National Prayer at the beginning of an event.

READ ALSO: NOA To Issue Standardised Version Of New National Anthem

“The three stanzas are to be recited/sung only during Independence Day, Inauguration (swearing-in) of a President, Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Democracy (June 12) Day, Inauguration of the National Assembly, etc.

“The National Pledge is to be recited at the end of an event.”

Last May, President Bola Tinubu signed into law a bill reinstating the old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

The anthem replaced “Arise, O Compatriots,” which had been in use since 1978.

Although the decision faced widespread criticism from citizens, President Tinubu maintained that the reinstated anthem emphasises service and dedication to the nation.