The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, has again reduced its premium motor spirit price.

TVC News gathered that NNPCL retail outlets have reduced their fuel price by N20, bringing the price to N815 per litre, down from N835.

The fresh price has been implemented at NNPCL filling stations in Wuse Zone 6 and 4, Keffi-Abuja Road, and Kubwa Expressway in Abuja.

Findings by TVC News revealed that the new price was implemented on Sunday evening.

However, the N815 per litre is N79 higher than the N739 per litre sold at Dangote Refinery’s backed MRS filling stations nationwide.

On December 19, 2025, NNPCL slashed its petrol price by N80 to N835 amid a price war among players in the country’s oil downstream sector triggered by Dangote Refinery’s gantry price reduction to N699 per liter.

TVC News previously reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has again reduced its petrol gantry price, slashing the depot rate from N828 to N699 per litre.

According to the real-time market data published on Petroleumprice.ng on Friday, the refinery implemented another major downward review, cutting the Premium Motor Spirit benchmark price by N129 per litre — a 15.58 per cent reduction.

An official of the refinery, who pleaded anonymity due to lack of authority to speak confirmed the reduction.