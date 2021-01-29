The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, recorded a total of ₦158.04 billion from the sales of white products in the month of October 2020 representing 92% increase over the ₦80.15 billion sales in September 2020.

NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru who made the disclosure in the October 2020 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Reports.

Dr Obateru said the total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period October 2019 to October 2020 stood at ₦1.95 trillion, with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) accounting for about 99.07% of the total sales with a value of over ₦1. 9trillion.

He also said in line with the Corporation’s commitment of becoming more accountable, transparent and driven by performance excellence, NNPC has continued to sustain effective communication with stakeholders through this report via publications on its website and in national dailies.