The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reaffirmed its commitment to developing and revamping downstream infrastructure across the country to enhance collaboration and efficiency in the oil and gas sector.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bayo Ojulari, made this known on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 2025 OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week in Lagos.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Energy Sustainability: Beyond Boundaries and Competition,” Ojulari said competition alone could no longer drive efficiency in the evolving energy landscape, stressing the need for collaboration, sustainability, and resilience as new benchmarks for growth.

“At NNPC, we are committed to deploying additional infrastructure across the oil and gas value chain while revamping our existing downstream infrastructure nationwide,” Ojulari said. “These assets will be accessible to partners seeking to store and transport products, thereby supporting strategic alliances and collaboration in the downstream sector.”

He explained that a combination of strategic policies, fiscal incentives, and transparent regulatory frameworks — exemplified by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) — had stimulated expansion in the industry, necessitating new skill sets and investments in emerging areas such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and mini-LNG projects.

Ojulari urged stakeholders at the conference to explore opportunities for redefining energy systems in ways that promote profitability and sustainability, build cross-sector partnerships, and encourage innovation and decarbonisation.

The OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week is regarded as the continent’s leading downstream and midstream energy event, attracting international organisations, policymakers, regulators, operators, and service providers across the energy value chain.