NNPC assures Nigerians of adequate supply of petroleum products

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company limited has again assured Nigerians of adequate and steady supply of petroleum products across the country.

In a statement issued on Friday and made available to TVC News, NNPC Ltd added that it will continue to work assiduously with partners to ensure the product reaches every part of the country.

The company further stated that it is also intensifying efforts at resolving distribution hitches currently being experienced in some parts of the country .

The statement further revealed that NNPC it is already engaging depot operators to load product round the clock to accelerate the restoration of normal distribution.

Also, the services of security agencies have been engaged to ensure all products loaded get to the right destination.