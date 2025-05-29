The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on Nigerian doctors working abroad to return and contribute to the country’s struggling health sector.

National President of the NMA, Dr Bala Muhammad Abdu, made the call during a visit to the Jigawa State Orphanage Home in Dutse, where the association donated food, clothing, and school materials to support the children’s welfare and education.

Dr Abdu said the country is facing a severe shortage of medical personnel, with doctors in Nigeria overstretched due to the continued emigration of health professionals.

He urged the Federal Government to urgently improve working conditions and review salaries to encourage more doctors to stay in the country.

He also noted that the rising cost of living and poor infrastructure are making it difficult for medical practitioners to operate effectively.

He added that tackling brain drain and supporting vulnerable groups must go hand in hand to build a healthier and more inclusive Nigeria.

The support provided to the orphans was carried out in collaboration with the Jigawa State branch of the NMA, aimed at improving the living conditions and future prospects of the children.

The Chairman of the NMA in Jigawa State, Dr Haruna Usman, commended the state government for its efforts in creating a supportive environment for orphans. He pledged that the association would assign a medical doctor to the orphanage to provide regular healthcare for the children.