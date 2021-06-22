The Nigeria Labour Congress says it will resume its suspended protest in Kaduna State.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, announced the decision after an emergency National Executive Council meeting of the Congress in Abuja on Tuesday.

The congress consequently directed its State councils and affiliate unions to mobilise for the latest action.

The Congres accused the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of failing to respect the Memorandum of Understanding brokered by the Federal Government.

He said the decision to resume the industrial action became inevitable after the Congress exhausted all avenues, including writing letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.