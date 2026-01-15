The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole, JCA, for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, alongside 35 other candidates for judicial positions across the country. The decisions were taken at the Council’s 110th meeting under the ...

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole, JCA, for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, alongside 35 other candidates for judicial positions across the country.

The decisions were taken at the Council’s 110th meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun.

Justice Oyewole, who currently serves as Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, was the only nominee recommended for elevation to the apex court.

The NJC also approved the appointment of 27 judges to State High Courts in Borno, Niger, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Delta and Ekiti states, in a move aimed at strengthening judicial capacity and improving access to justice.

In addition, six Kadis were recommended for appointment to the Sharia Courts of Appeal in Niger, Taraba and Katsina states, while two judges were approved for the Customary Court of Appeal in Delta State.

The Council said the recommendations followed a rigorous screening process, including consideration of public complaints and interviews conducted in line with the 2023 Revised NJC Guidelines.

Beyond appointments, the NJC extended the tenure of the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon. Justice I.O. Agugua, by three months, and urged the Imo State Governor to urgently constitute the State Judicial Service Commission to enable the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge.

It warned that further delays could threaten judicial stability and independence in the state.

In another development, the NJC cleared the Chief Judge of Osun State, Hon. Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, of allegations of financial recklessness, diversion of funds and judicial misconduct, after its investigation committee found no evidence to support the claims.

A petition against a Delta State High Court judge, Hon. Justice Gentu E. Timi, arising from a chieftaincy dispute, was also dismissed after the complainant withdrew the case following resolution of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Council set aside the one-year suspension without pay earlier imposed on Hon. Justice Jane E. Inyang of the Court of Appeal, Uyo Division, ruling that the petition against her was filed outside the stipulated six-month period and related to a matter already under appeal at the time.

Overall, the NJC considered 39 petitions against judicial officers, dismissing 26 for lack of merit, ordering further investigation into seven, and issuing cautions to two judges.

The Council reiterated its warning against the indiscriminate granting of ex parte orders and advised Heads of Court to exercise care when assigning complex cases to newly appointed judges.

It also constituted a committee to examine a request for review submitted by nine dismissed judges of the Imo State Judiciary, while declining a fresh petition against the state’s Acting Chief Judge on the grounds that the issues had already been addressed.

On the administrative front, the NJC approved the voluntary retirement of two senior judicial officers, including the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Asaba Division, Hon. Justice Obientobara Owupele Daniel-Kalio.

It also announced the death of two judicial officers between November and December 2025, extending condolences to their families and the legal community.