The National Independent System Operator has informed Nigerians that the national grid collapse disturbance experienced on Wednesday happened as a result of the tripping of a GenCo, which resulted in a significant drop.

NISO disclosed this in a statement made available to TVC on Wednesday, stating that the agency has commenced the restoration of the grid with supply to Abuja from the Shiroro power plant.

The statement reads, “Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) informs the general

public that the national grid experienced a system disturbance at 11:20 hrs on

10/09/2025.

“The disturbance was caused by the tripping of a GenCo, resulting in a

significant load drop, which cascaded to other GenCos, leading to a system

disturbance.

“NISO immediately commenced restoration of the grid at 11:45 hrs, beginning

with supply to Abuja from the Shiroro power plant, and substantial

Restoration has been achieved across the country.

NISO further disclosed that it has begun a comprehensive investigation to determine the root cause of the collapse, stating that it will act on the result of the investigation to prevent future occurrences.

“A full investigation into the immediate and remote causes is underway. The outcome (s) of the

The investigation report would determine the remedial and proactive actions to

be taken to forestall future occurrences.

“We crave your indulgence to bear with us as restoration is still ongoing,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the national grid had collapsed again.

According to the data obtained from the independent system operator indicating that the megawatt (MW) generated dropped from 2,917.83 (MW) to 1.5 (MW) between 11 am and 12 pm on Wednesday.

Confirming the collapse, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company stated on its official X handle that it is currently engaging with relevant stakeholders across its franchise to restore the power outage.