The national grid has collapsed again.

According to the data obtained from the independent system operator indicating that the megawatt (MW) generated dropped from 2,917.83 (MW) to 1.5 (MW) between 11 am and 12 pm on Wednesday.

Confirming the collapse, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company stated on its official X handle that it is currently engaging with relevant stakeholders across its franchise to restore the power outage.

The statement reads, “Please be informed that the outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at 11:23am today, affecting electricity supply across our franchise areas.

“Rest assured, we are working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilized. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

