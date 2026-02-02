The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap, has said the Service will strengthen its legal framework to effectively address cyber-enabled crimes and the smuggling of migrants, following the deployment of advanced technologies at Nigeria’s airports and b...

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap, has said the Service will strengthen its legal framework to effectively address cyber-enabled crimes and the smuggling of migrants, following the deployment of advanced technologies at Nigeria’s airports and border posts.

Mrs Nandap said it had become necessary to complement the Service’s significant investments in cutting-edge border and airport technology with robust legal instruments capable of ensuring swift prosecution and punishment of migration-related crimes.

She made the remarks while declaring open the maiden Nigeria Immigration Service Law Week Conference at the Service’s headquarters in Abuja.

Commending the NIS Legal Department for organising the conference, the Comptroller-General described its theme as timely, particularly in view of the ongoing reforms within the Service.

The conference is themed: “Leveraging Technology and Strengthening Legal Operational Framework for a Secure and Efficient Immigration Service.”

Mrs Nandap assured that the Service would continue to uphold professionalism, transparency and accountability in the discharge of its duties, guided strictly by the rule of law and existing statutory provisions.

“We must strengthen our legal operational framework to address emerging issues such as cyber-enabled crimes, smuggling of migrants and trafficking in persons,” she said.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to working with relevant stakeholders to combat these transnational crimes and ensure secure borders. We will also continue to build the capacity of our officers to investigate, prosecute and prevent these offences.”

The Comptroller-General, who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Human Resources Management, DCG Afolayan Ayeni, said the Law Week marked the beginning of a new phase of professionalism and excellence within the Service.

Also speaking, the Director of Legal Services at the NIS, Mrs Oluwatoyin Yusuf, described the programme as a major milestone in the history of the Service, noting that its theme reflected current realities and the strategic mandate of the NIS.

She said the Service must continually adapt its legal and operational systems to keep pace with technological advancements and evolving global security challenges.

“Our role as a Legal Services Unit goes beyond interpreting and applying the law. We must ensure that innovation within the Service is firmly anchored on a sound legal framework that promotes efficiency, transparency, accountability and respect for the rule of law,” Yusuf said.

She added that the Law Week would provide a platform for identifying gaps in existing frameworks, reviewing best practices and strengthening the capacity of officers in legal, ethical and technological competencies.