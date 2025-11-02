Passengers reported that at least one person, brandishing a knife, began stabbing people on the train shortly after it passed through Peterborough in Cambridgeshire.

Police received calls from passengers on board at around 19:40, alerting them to the attack.

The train made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon, a 15-minute train ride from Peterborough by train.

Armed police then boarded the train and arrested two people, whose identities are not yet known.

A large emergency service response was deployed to the scene, including air support ambulances.

BBC reported that the incident was estimated to last roughly 10 to 15 minutes.

The uninjured passengers were interviewed by police, and some boarded a coach bound for London.