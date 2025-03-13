The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a Meningitis Watch Alert due to prevailing atmospheric conditions across parts of the country.

In a post titled “Meningitis Watch Alert” on March 12, 2025, the agency advised infants, young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems to be vigilant for symptoms such as fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, and seizures.

NiMet highlighted states requiring high vigilance, including Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, and parts of Gombe. Moderate vigilance is advised for Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, and Adamawa, while low vigilance applies to the FCT, Oyo, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kwara, and parts of Kaduna.

The agency also outlined key control measures, including vaccination, proper hygiene practices, and early detection and treatment to curb the spread of the disease.