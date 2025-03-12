The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), under the leadership of its newly appointed Director-General and CEO, Abisoye Fagade, has initiated a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) aimed at enhancing standards and promoting equity within Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sector.

This collaboration, which aligns seamlessly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, seeks to address the prevailing imbalance where many expatriates occupy top positions in hospitality and tourism enterprises, often earning significantly more in foreign currencies compared to equally qualified Nigerian professionals.

As part of this collaboration, NIHOTOUR certification will become mandatory for all expatriates seeking work permits in Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industries.

Additionally, both institutions will jointly review the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) process specifically for expatriates working in these sectors, ensuring compliance with national professional standards and employment equity principles.

Further demonstrating their commitment to elevating standards, the partnership also includes comprehensive training programmes for Immigration Officers, aimed at significantly enhancing the professionalism and efficiency of Nigeria’s airport services and entry points. Commenting on the initiative, Fagade emphasised, “Our mission is simply to empower Nigerian talent, ensure fairness in employment, and elevate our hospitality and tourism industry to globally competitive standards.

This collaboration will not only safeguard local opportunities but will also position Nigeria as a leading tourism destination in Africa.”

Through these proactive measures, NIHOTOUR and the Nigeria Immigration Service reaffirm their dedication to fostering inclusive growth, improving professional standards, and ensuring sustainable economic development in the hospitality and tourism industry nationwide.