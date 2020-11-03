Nigeria’s foreign reserves fell to $35.689bn as of the end of October, according to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The CBN disclosed that the reserve which was $35.72bn as of the end of September lost $49.29m in four weeks.

According to the CBN, the reserves, which had continued to rise and fall in recent weeks stood at $35.67bn as of September 1 and rose to $35.81bn as of September 17.

The reserves rose by $65m from $35.59bn as of August 20 to $35.66bn as of August 27.