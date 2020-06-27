According to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistic, commodity exports from Nigeria to China, India, Spain, Netherlands and South Africa in the first quarter of this year hit N1.87trillion.

Petroleum products stood out as the most exported commodities in the first quarter of this year.

The major import into Nigeria came from India during the review period, with a monetary value of N637.5bn.

Export trade to India was dominated by crude oil valued at N526.9bn, followed by natural gas worth N91.3bn, and sesame seeds of N7.97bn.

Total exports from Nigeria to Spain during the period was N402.9bn.

The value of exports from Nigeria to Netherlands was N396.93bn, while the country’s exports to South Africa was valued at N319.47bn.