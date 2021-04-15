The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed is insisting Nigeria’s current debt profile at 23 percent to the GDP is sustainable.

Mrs Ahmed countered the alarm raised by governor Obaseki that Nigeria’s debt profile has increased.

She also refuted the claims by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki that 60 billion naira was printed in march to fund federal allocations to states.

Mrs Ahmed told state house correspondents after this week’s federal executive council meeting that contrary to unfounded claims by Governor Obaseki, what was distributed at the monthly federation account allocation committee meeting was generated revenue from government institutions.