Adekunle Temitope, the Afrobeat artist better known as Small Doctor, and his partner have celebrated the arrival of their newborn in Canada.

The joyful news was shared by the singer’s partner on social media, where she posted tender photos of her baby bump alongside the caption:

“Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Robbi Aalamini. Welcome to the world, sunshine 🌟”

While the baby’s gender remains private, sources confirm the delivery took place in Canada.

Small Doctor—famed for hits like “Penalty” and his electrifying stage presence—has yet to make a public statement.

However, fans and fellow artists have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the growing family.