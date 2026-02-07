The Nigerian Army Finance Corps (NAFC) held a colourful valedictory parade on Friday, to bid farewell to 10 retired generals of the Corps at the School of Signals Parade Ground in Apapa area of Lagos State. In a Saturday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the Acting Deputy Director ...

In a Saturday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, the event was held to celebrate their years of service and contributions to the Corps.

The retirees include Major Generals KI Yusuf, AA Fayemiwo, J Mohammed, RN Ochei, MO Ihanuwaze, M Galadima, SA Gumel, and Brigadier Generals EA Obona, AS Maikano, and MK Baba-Mallam.

The ceremony was attended by serving and retired senior officers of the Finance Corps, former Chiefs of Army Staff, Corps Commanders, Commandants of Defence and Nigerian Army Institutions, formation commanders, captains of industry, heads of financial institutions, as well as families, friends, and well-wishers of the retired senior officers.

In his valedictory speech, Major General Yusuf noted that the military remains one of the few institutions that steadfastly uphold tradition, stressing that such customs form the backbone of its identity and shape its discipline, ethos, and collective sense of purpose.

He affirmed that the pulling-out parade was a clear testament that the Nigerian Army and the Finance Corps continue to flourish by preserving and honouring their noble heritage.

Major General Yusuf expressed gratitude to God Almighty for preserving their lives throughout their years of service and thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu NAM, for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Army Finance Corps.

He also acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), Major General TT Sidick, whose tireless efforts ensured the success of the event.

According to the statement, the highlights of the ceremony included the pulling-out parade, a ceremonial march-past, and group photographs.

“Dignitaries were later treated to a reception at Command Finance Office with musical interludes, comedy show, live band, and cultural troupe display with sumptuous meals and assorted drinks,” the statement concluded.