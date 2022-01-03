Nigeria will need more than oil to lift economy – Analysts

Political Technocrat Dr. Dayo Kayode and Public Affairs Analyst Dotun Ojon as they review the top headlines from the Nigerian newspapers on #TVCBreakfast for Monday, 03rd of January 2022.
In this video, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and former Minister of Agriculture, Nanono speak on the…
Faced with difficult economic circumstances, the organized private sector have expressed concern about high taxation,…
The remains of a former Presidential candidate in the aborted third republic, Alhaji Bashir Tofa,…
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied reports…
Tributes are pouring in for the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji as President…
It is a new year and it will be a very busy one in the…
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed his condolences on the death of Alhaji Bashir Othman…
Oyo State traders have stated that no markets will open today, Monday in honor of…