Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, says the country was under intense security siege before the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, but significant gains have been made since then in restoring stability and safety across the country. Ribadu ...

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, says the country was under intense security siege before the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, but significant gains have been made since then in restoring stability and safety across the country.

Ribadu made the disclosure while speaking as a special guest at the Mid-Term Assessment Townhall Meeting organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation in Kaduna on Monday.

According to the NSA, the security challenges that plagued the nation prior to 2023 were unprecedented, with multiple regions facing threats from insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements. “We were under siege,” Ribadu declared. “But today, thanks to the decisive leadership of President Tinubu and the coordinated efforts of our security forces, the situation has vastly improved.”

Addressing concerns about the perceived slow start of the administration’s security response, Ribadu defended the government’s early approach as “tactical silence” necessary for long-term gains. “Security operations are not always publicised. Silence was a strategy, not inaction,” he explained. “We had to observe, assess, and dismantle key criminal structures discreetly before launching full operations.”

Highlighting the results of sustained counter-terrorism operations over the past two years, Ribadu disclosed that security forces have successfully neutralized over 300 bandit kingpins, while 12,100 hostages held by criminal gangs have been rescued.

In addition, he revealed that more than 14,000 illegal firearms have been recovered and destroyed, a move aimed at reducing the circulation of weapons in the hands of non-state actors.

Read Also

The NSA also noted that multiple terror plots, including attempts to attack the Kaduna–Abuja railway line, were thwarted on at least three separate occasions, preventing what could have been major national tragedies.

Ribadu commended Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for implementing a grassroots peace and security model that has drastically reduced criminal activity in the state. “Kaduna is now 80% safe. The success here is due to proactive local leadership and effective community engagement. It’s a model worth replicating in other states,” he said.

Reassuring Nigerians of the administration’s commitment to peace, the NSA declared that “Nigeria is in good hands,” and emphasized that the government’s comprehensive strategy is already delivering tangible results.

“We are gradually reclaiming every inch of this country from the hands of those who once held it hostage. The road is long, but progress is undeniable. Stability and peace are on the horizon,” Ribadu said.

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation townhall event attracted security experts, civil society groups, traditional leaders, and stakeholders from across the Northern region, all convened to assess the mid-term performance of current policies, particularly in the areas of national security and public safety.